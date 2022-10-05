German services sector weakens in Sept slightly more than initial estimate -PMI

German S&P Services PMI Final: 45 (Forecast 45.4, Previous 45.4)

Germany's services sector shrank in September slightly more than initially expected as inflation and growing uncertainty hit demand, a survey showed on Wednesday, adding to signs that Europe's biggest economy may be heading for recession.

"Alongside a continued slump in manufacturing output, the deepening decline in services activity points to the German economy contracting in the third quarter," said Phil Smith, economic associate director at S&P Global.

