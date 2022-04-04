Prior €9.4 billion

Exports +6.4% vs +1.5% m/m expected

Prior -2.8%

Imports +4.5% vs +1.4% m/m expected

Prior -4.2%

The German trade surplus expanded in February as exports rose considerably, even as imports also jumped on the month. Looking at trade with Russia, exports were down 6.3% and imports down 7.3% on the month in February as compared to January. Trade with Russia was only restricted in late February but there was already some impact it seems and it will be more evident in March.