Prior +6.1%

CPI +0.3% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior -0.1%

HICP +6.8% vs +6.7% y/y expected

Prior +6.3%

HICP +0.4% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Prior -0.2%

The slightly higher reading than estimated here was already predicated by the state readings earlier. In any case, just be mindful that a decent part of the jump in the year-on-year reading has to do with base effects. From June to August last year, the German government introduced a couple of measures to deal with high inflation - most notably the €9 monthly rail pass for consumers.