Prior -1.1%

Wholesale prices continue to ease and that is a welcome development, especially since the prices for mineral oil products did actually see a 1.3% increase on the month compared to May. That points to broader price pressures easing but the deterioration in the economic outlook at the moment is definitely outweighing that. PS: Destatis will be rebasing the wholesale price index to 2021 as of the reference month January 2024. The change will take effect in March next year.