Prior +1.6%

Wholesale price index +16.6% y/y

Prior +15.2%

Another month, another increase in wholesale prices. The annual rate being the highest since the beginning of calculation of the current index since 1962. Destatis notes that the high rates of change for wholesale prices in annual comparison derive from increased prices for raw materials and intermediate products.

This will continue to feed into higher consumer inflation down the road. In turn, it will continue to challenge the ECB narrative as well.