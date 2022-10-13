According to the pipeline operator, GRTgaz, the flows for now will be at 31 GWh per day with the maximum capacity of the new gas link being at 100 GWh per day. What do those numbers mean, you might ask? Well, even at maximum capacity it won't even represent 2% of Germany's daily needs but I guess every little bit helps right?

In any case, Europe's two big powerhouses are now having to support one another in these tough times with Germany also pledging to provide France with additional electricity, if needed, under this latest arrangement. Going back to the gas deliveries, GRTgaz says that they have no specific timeline on when the maximum 100 GWh per day transfer could be reached. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯