Prior +0.2%

PPI -1.4% vs -1.0% y/y expected

Prior -0.8%

A fall in energy prices was the main drag as if you exclude that, producer prices were seen down just 0.1% on the month. Looking at the details, there were declines for prices for intermediate goods (-0.2%) while capital goods and durable consumer goods were unchanged. Meanwhile, the prices for consumer goods in general were seen up (+0.2%).