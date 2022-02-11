I've been posting on the various vehicle producers curtailing production. Reuters have a summary piece up that have a few I missed out on:

Toyota, General Motors, Ford and Chrysler-parent Stellantis said they had been forced to cancel or scale back some production at North American plants on Thursday because of parts shortages

(Honda can be added to this list now too).

One of the hardest hit economic sectors is truck drivers - the closure of freight across the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario (which accounts for about 25% of U.S.-Canadian trade) has meant drivers taking a 3 to 4 hour detour!