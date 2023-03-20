Gold 20-03

That's a one-year high for gold as the yellow metal continues to benefit from a change in fortunes on central bank pricing as well as tumbling bond yields over the past two weeks. After the January rally looked to have fizzled last month, gold is finding renewed life in March and is up by roughly 10% this month alone.

From a technical perspective, there is little standing in the way of a potential push towards the double peak in 2020 and 2022 around $2,070-75, should buyers be able to sustain a break above the $2,000 mark that is.