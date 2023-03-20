That's a one-year high for gold as the yellow metal continues to benefit from a change in fortunes on central bank pricing as well as tumbling bond yields over the past two weeks. After the January rally looked to have fizzled last month, gold Gold Gold is the most widely traded and important commodity. Prized for its historical importance and used for trading an exchange of goods, the gold market today is estimated at nearly $2.4 trillion.The value of gold fluctuates constantly, as it trades on public exchanges where it has a price that is determined by supply and demand. Gold has historically had tremendous significance and even today is extremely sought after. Gold has been used as a currency as it doesn't corrode, and the material allo Gold is the most widely traded and important commodity. Prized for its historical importance and used for trading an exchange of goods, the gold market today is estimated at nearly $2.4 trillion.The value of gold fluctuates constantly, as it trades on public exchanges where it has a price that is determined by supply and demand. Gold has historically had tremendous significance and even today is extremely sought after. Gold has been used as a currency as it doesn't corrode, and the material allo Read this Term is finding renewed life in March and is up by roughly 10% this month alone.

From a technical perspective, there is little standing in the way of a potential push towards the double peak in 2020 and 2022 around $2,070-75, should buyers be able to sustain a break above the $2,000 mark that is.