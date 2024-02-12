The period of seasonal strength for gold usually ends with the start of lunar New Year holidays and here we are. The seasonal trade didn't work great this year but I strong suspect that's because it was swamped by hawkish shifts in monetary policy expectations due to good data.

Gold edged through the January low of $2013 but has since rebounded so that will be a level to watch on a closing basis. Below that, there is support down to $2010 and at $2000.

gold hourly

Given where seasonals are now, I don't see a reason to buy gold until/unless US economic data stumbles.