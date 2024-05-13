Goldman Sachs CEO Solomon spoke in an interview Monday with Bloomberg TV.

On the US dollar he said

“The reserve currency is a great privilege”

doesn't see “a threat to that in any way, shape or form.”

He was speaking in the context of US debt levels and added on the dollar:

“But it’s not something that you can take for granted”

“The United States’ ability to spend without constraints is not unlimited”

On US debt: