Goldman Sachs forecasts:

see a 25% chance of a recession in Australia over the next 12 months

30-35% in New Zealand

But add that a sharp US downturn would lift those probabilities to 50-60%.

Goldman:

“Our base case is that Australia and New Zealand will avoid recession,”

“We are mindful of downside risks, including recessions induced by some combination of weaker global activity, supply-side inflation and tighter financial conditions.”

Info via a Bloomberg report.

