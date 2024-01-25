US inflation data is due on Friday, 26 January 2024 at 8.30 am US Eastern time:

Goldman Sachs preview:

forecast for core PCE inflation in December is 0.18%, translating to a six-month annualized rate of 1.88% and a YoY rate of 2.94%.

This reflects the Fed's primary measure of inflation.

Headline PCE prices are also projected to increase by 0.18% in December, corresponding to an annual rate of 2.63%.

***

The Federal Reserve prefers the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index over the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as a measure of inflation for several key reasons: