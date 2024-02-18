ICYMI, this via a Goldman Sachs note on Friday, equity strategists at the firm bumped up their year-end S&P 500 index target to 5200 from 5100.

GS raised profit estimates (and thus the target) by 8% to USD241 (2024 EPS)

"The nearly-completed 4Q earnings season highlighted the ability of corporates to sustain profit margins despite slowing inflation"

Sees stronger economic growth, higher profits in the Information Technology and Communication Services sectors

"The fundamental strength of the mega-cap stocks should also boost aggregate S&P 500 profits in 2024"

"The clearest upside risks to our EPS forecasts are stronger GDP growth than we currently anticipate or continued upside earnings surprises from the mega-caps"

Goldman Sachs nominate "disappointing growth in the macroeconomy or from the largest stocks" as key risks to their forecasts.