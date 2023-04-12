If shelter costs - which account for 34.7% of the total CPI - do flatten, and goods inflation continues to behave due to expectations for slower growth, who knows how low inflation does go. If we see MoM numbers toward unchanged, 2% will be in traders sites. FYI, Service ex shelter was 0.0% this month. Core services ex shelter rose 0.4% this month:
Fed Barkin - during a CNBC interview - said that if the Fed target is 2% they (i.e. the Fed) should see the rate move to that level at least for a few months before claiming victory. The Fed - from the dot plot - sees rates remaining steady into year end (with a range of 5.0% to 5.25%). Meanwhile, the Fed Funds contract for December is at 95.55 or 4.45%. The market is more hopeful for cuts.
Having said that, the way the year ago numbers are lining up, getting to 2% is still a hard hurdle unless we start to see negative MoM numbers. However, the trend lower is improving and slower growth ahead has traders hopeful for a shift in the Fed before the end of the year.