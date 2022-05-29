Goldman Sachs with some views on the three metals out for the next few years.

Bloomberg have an article summarising the Goldman Sachs note (gated). In brief:

said the price of three key battery metals -- cobalt, lithium and nickel -- will drop over the next two years

There’s been “a surge in investor capital into supply investment tied to the long term EV demand story, essentially trading a spot driven commodity as a forward-looking equity,” the analysts said. “That fundamental mispricing has in turn generated an outsized supply response well ahead of the demand trend.”

long term prospects for the metals remain strong