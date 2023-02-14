A Goldman Sachs report discusses its meetings with onshore and offshore fund managers at asset-management firms and insurance companies on China's prospects ahead.

These investors expressed concerns surrounding the timing & magnitude of the recovery

its feared that the weakening home market and fallout from three years of pandemic curbs will mean a slow recovery for domestic demand/household consumption

measures to address the weakness of the property sector have so far failed to spur industry recovery

“China’s own experiences suggest property down cycles have always been associated with weak household consumption”

“Local investors therefore question, without the stabilisation or rebound of the property sector, whether relaxation of Covid controls alone could generate high single-digit year-over-year growth in household consumption.”

Non-local investors are a touch less downbeat.

----

China equity strategists at GS are in contrast, having upgraded their targets for China stocks twice in January alone.

Let's see if the balloon business cause a rethink on this.