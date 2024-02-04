Its not every day a state of emergency is declared in California.

A state of emergency was issued Sunday by Governor Gavin Newsom's office for Southern California counties in the path of a powerful storm.

  • "This is a serious storm with dangerous and potentially life-threatening impacts"

Counties under the state of emergency are

  • Los Angeles,
  • Orange,
  • Riverside,
  • San Bernardino,
  • San Diego,
  • San Luis Obispo,
  • Santa Barbara
  • Ventura

The proclamation authorizes a response by the California National Guard, if necessary. It also paves the way for out-of-state contractors and utilities to repair storm damage.

California the largest population state in the US and account for around 14% of national GDP.

--

Good luck to the folks riding this out!

