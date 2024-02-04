Its not every day a state of emergency is declared in California.
A state of emergency was issued Sunday by Governor Gavin Newsom's office for Southern California counties in the path of a powerful storm.
- "This is a serious storm with dangerous and potentially life-threatening impacts"
Counties under the state of emergency are
- Los Angeles,
- Orange,
- Riverside,
- San Bernardino,
- San Diego,
- San Luis Obispo,
- Santa Barbara
- Ventura
The proclamation authorizes a response by the California National Guard, if necessary. It also paves the way for out-of-state contractors and utilities to repair storm damage.
California the largest population state in the US and account for around 14% of national GDP.
--
Good luck to the folks riding this out!