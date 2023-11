Hapag Lloyd has cancelled services to control costs -CEO

The chief executive of Hapag-Lloyd, the world's number five container line, on Thursday said the company has cut services on key global routes in order to rein in costs amid a decline in freight rates that weighed on its nine-month profits.

"We have cut one of five (South East Asia) sailings to North Europe and have taken out one of six services to East Coast United States,"