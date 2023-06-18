Igor Sechin, heads up Russian energy major Rosneft. He spoke over the weekend at an economic forum.

Said that Russia only supplies half of its production to the world market, compared to several OPEC+ nations who were exporting up to 90% of their output:

"That puts our country in a less advantageous position under the current mechanism for assessing the impact and access to key markets,"

"In this regard, it seems appropriate to monitor not only production quotas, but also oil export volumes, given the different sizes of domestic markets."

Info via Reuters report.

Earlier on Rosneft: