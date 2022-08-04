Coming up from China over the weekend, trade data for July.

Data from China has been beaten up by ongoing COVID breakouts and associated rolling lockdowns. Add in the debt-fulled property sector implosion and the country's economy is having a hard time.

The data due over the weekend is for July, when there was at least some green shoots of emergence-from-severe-lockdown recovery.

