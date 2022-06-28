Here is the agenda:

0800 GMT - ECB president Lagarde delivers introductory speech
0830 GMT - ECB chief economist Lane chairs panel discussions*
1100 GMT - ECB executive board member Panetta chairs discussion on digital  currencies  , digital euro

*first session will be on globalisation and labour markets, second session will be on energy price volatility in Europe

Given the details, I don't think we will be getting much on ECB policy as the topics don't cover the key areas that markets are scrutinising at the moment. The policy panel discussion tomorrow (involving Lagarde, Powell, Bailey) will be the main highlight this week.