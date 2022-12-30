Coming up on Saturday, 31 December 2022 are the December PMIs from China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

The December results are likely to show the ill-effects of surging COVID-19 cases in China as the country embraced reopening.

china pmi December 2022
  • Composite prior was 47.1

On those 'expected' results, it's a small sample survey only. I expect both results will remain in contraction.

Also, while you are here, Asian trading this coming Monday, January 2, will be neglibile. It's the New Year observance holiday in all major forex centres and China.

  • Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand markets are all closed.