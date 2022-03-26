Not all calendars are listing this expected data release.

Due at 0130 GMT on Sunday 27 March 2022

Which is 21.30 US ET (9.30pm) on Saturday 26 March 2022

China Industrial Profits for February 2022

prior +4.20% y/y

prior +34.3% YTD

Of more interest next week will be PMIs from China for March. These will begin from Thursday 31 March with the official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs from China's National Bureau of Statistics, Due at 0100 GMT on 31 March:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that is what is the consensus median expected.