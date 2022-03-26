Not all calendars are listing this expected data release.
- Due at 0130 GMT on Sunday 27 March 2022
- Which is 21.30 US ET (9.30pm) on Saturday 26 March 2022
China Industrial Profits for February 2022
prior +4.20% y/y
prior +34.3% YTD
Of more interest next week will be PMIs from China for March. These will begin from Thursday 31 March with the official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs from China's National Bureau of Statistics, Due at 0100 GMT on 31 March:
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.
- The number in the column next to that is what is the consensus median expected.