Not all calendars are listing this expected data release.

  • Due at 0130 GMT on Sunday 27 March 2022
  • Which is 21.30 US ET (9.30pm) on Saturday 26 March 2022

China Industrial Profits for February 2022

  • prior +4.20% y/y

  • prior +34.3% YTD

Of more interest next week will be PMIs from China for March. These will begin from Thursday 31 March with the official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs from China's National Bureau of Statistics, Due at 0100 GMT on 31 March:

china pmi calendar 1 march 2022

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.

  • The times in the left-most column are GMT.
  • The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.
  • The number in the column next to that is what is the consensus median expected.