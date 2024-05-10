China CPI and PPI data is due on Saturday, 11 May 2024 at 0130 GMT, which is Friday at 2130 US Eastern time.

China has barely crawled out of consumer deflation, but producer prices are still falling, they've done so since October 2022.

Trade rebounded in April, imports and exports both grew.

Coming up soon is the People's Bank of China yuan reference rate setting for today:

The PBoC have been propping it up for many, many months now. The Bank fears capital flowing out of the country if the yuan looks like weakening. But a strong USD is keeping it under pressure.