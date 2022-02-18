Something to keep an eye on, although I hope its nothing. CNN report.

Here goes:

The BA.2 virus -- a subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus variant -- isn't just spreading faster than its distant cousin, it may also cause more severe disease and appears capable of thwarting some of the key weapons we have against Covid-19, new research suggests.

New lab experiments from Japan show that BA.2 may have features that make it as capable of causing serious illness as older variants of Covid-19, including Delta.

And like Omicron, it appears to largely escape the immunity created by vaccines.

The tin hats will like this though:

A booster shot restores protection, making illness after infection about 74% less likely.

Is that a #3 shot booster or a #4?