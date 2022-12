US President Biden will speak at 2.10pm Washington time on Thursday, 8 December 2022.

that's 1910 GMT

Will be speaking on 'building a stronger economy'.

I imagine lower gasoline prices will get a mention ;-)

As an aside,

the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve level fell again this week, down for the 65th consecutive week.

To its lowest level since 1984.

Its had a 35% drop this year. Biggest draw ever for the SPR.