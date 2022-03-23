The panel discussion will take place at 1200 GMT and will involve Fed chair Powell, BOE governor Bailey, and Bundesbank president Nagel. The discussion is scheduled to run for about 45 minutes as part of the BIS Innovation Summit.

The topic that they will be covering is "Emerging challenges for central bank governors in a digital world", where they will be exchanging views on the extent to which these challenges create new sources of risk to the financial system, and how central banks should respond.

As such, don't expect much in terms of specific key policy remarks considering the backdrop.