But given that this is their first rate hike since 2010 and the fact that it comes during a sensitive time i.e. election period in Australia, it looks like the RBA sees a good need to defend its policy decision today. From the statement earlier:

"A media and markets briefing, including a question and answer session, will be held at 4pm AEST today with the audio broadcast live on www.rba.gov.au."

So, just a heads up and we'll be here to provide the details of the press conference where relevant.