Its a national holiday in Canada today, local markets are closed.

Victoria Day - Monday, May 23, 2022

Over the weekend Ontario was smashed by fierce storms. News source:

8 people dead after storm rips through Ontario; tens of thousands without power

Police have confirmed at least eight deaths and multiple injuries after Saturday's severe thunderstorm. Tens of thousands of people are also without power after gusting winds knocked down trees and hydro wires.

I know Adam is still without power, but everyone in his family is safe.

CNN pic