It's a holiday Monday in Hong Kong, New Zealand and Australia on 1 April 2024 for Easter Monday.

Japan, Singapore and mainland China are all open.

Hong Kong's absence will thin liquidity out somewhat while New Zealand and Australia will do the same in the early hours.

Later on Monday the UK and much of Europe will still be closed for the holiday while the US (stocks, bonds, FX, futures open Sunday evening as usual) returns to business.

Monday will close the door on the Easter holidays.