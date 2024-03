US Central Command says the ship's crew reports three fatalities and four further injuries

The attack on the merchant vessel, M/V True Confidence while transiting the Gulf of Aden

Ship was hit by a Houthi-launched ballistic missile

The U.S. military statement added that the missile hit caused "significant damage" to the ship

There is no sign of de-escalation here from Houthi terrorist scum. Killing people trying to do a day's work.