The market is firmly expecting a 50 bps rate hike but as mentioned earlier in the day here, it might not be quite a straightforward one when it comes to the BOE as opposed to the ECB today.

We've already seen dissenters in the December meeting here and that might set up for a bit of a risk that today's decision might surprise with a 25 bps rate hike instead. Since the last meeting, UK economic data has worsened with retail sales imploding and recession risks continue to be on the rise as the cost-of-living crisis intensifies.

I would expect policymakers to want to figure out a balance between maintaining some degree of hawkishness as they finish off the tightening cycle, and also needing to slow things down as they risk sending the economy off the rails.