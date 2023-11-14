Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management had made large plays looking for falls in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 earlier this year, via 2 million put options against index-tracking ETFs. According to the firm's latest quarterly filing, for Q3, those have been closed. The filing also shows that new positions have been added wagering against major chip stocks:

betting against an index of semiconductor stocks, as well as the company formerly known as Priceline.com

bought 100,000 puts against shares of the iShares Semiconductor ETF XSD

The semiconductor space has seen huge gains due to the artificial-intelligence boom this year, led by "Magnificent Seven" member Nvidia.