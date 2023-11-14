Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management had made large plays looking for falls in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 earlier this year, via 2 million put options against index-tracking ETFs. According to the firm's latest quarterly filing, for Q3, those have been closed. The filing also shows that new positions have been added wagering against major chip stocks:
- betting against an index of semiconductor stocks, as well as the company formerly known as Priceline.com
- bought 100,000 puts against shares of the iShares Semiconductor ETF XSD
The semiconductor space has seen huge gains due to the artificial-intelligence boom this year, led by "Magnificent Seven" member Nvidia.