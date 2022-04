This is in line with China's Modern Energy System 14th Five-Year Plan, released last month by the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC, China's State Planner).

set the goal for the country's share of non-fossil energy consumption to increase to about 20% by 2025 and the proportion of non-fossil power generation to be around 39% by then

As posted yesterday this has implications for (lower) coal imports: