Data out over the weekend, ICYMI, showed China's manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in six months in March.

This was the official PMI data for March:

Manufacturing PMI 50.8 in March vs.

49.9 expected and 49.1 in February

Above the 50 level means the sector was in expansion.

in addition to being the first expansion in 6 months it was also the highest PMI reading since March of 2023

new export orders rose into expansion after 11 months

employment fell, at a slower rate

For the non-manufacturing PMI, which includes services and construction, it rose to 53

was 51.4 in February

highest reading since September 2023

Manufacturing PMI:

