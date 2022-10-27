Bloomberg with the report on another China lockdown:

Around 900,000 residents of Hanyang district were told to stay in their homes from Wednesday, a spokeswoman from the area’s CDC told Bloomberg News by phone

Another official at Hanyang’s health bureau said the lockdown would last until Sunday, and that all non-essential businesses had been told to shut.

Bloomberg adds:

Lockdowns have been in deployed in Shanxi province’s Datong city, a key coal producing base.

The southern metropolis of Guangzhou imposed Covid curbs in a district at its center on Monday.

----

The Wuhan outbreak is said to number 18 cases. Tolerance for outbreaks in China is very small indeed.

Pic below is from 2020. China seems incapable of moving on from then.