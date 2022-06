The heads up for the huge options expirations day on Friday has been the subject of much chatter all week. Now that the FOMC is out of the way I thought I'd join in!

Coming up on 17 June 2022, Friday is options expiration. Its a monster one.

Goldman Sachs put the amount at US$3.4 trillion of option notional to expire

It's also a three-day weekend, Monday 20 June is a Federal holiday. The impending break will add to volatility.