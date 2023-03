A wobbly Deutsche Bank last week, from Friday:

Yesterday, shares of Deutsche Bank fell 6% in US trading, today they're down another 10.6%.

JPM are not bothered though, saying (in brief):

the recent widening of CDs is in our view related to one-way trade of de-0risking across all market participants

we are not concerned today about counterparty, liquidity issues

JPM comments from Friday.