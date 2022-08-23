Some news on oil ICYMI:

Russian and Kazakh oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's (CPC) Black Sea terminal face at least one month's disruption each once repairs begin on two of its three single mooring points (SPMs), CPC confirmed on Tuesday.

(via Reuters)

More:

Oil exports via the two SPMs have been suspended due to equipment damaged by bad winter weather, CPC said

Cracks have been found in pipelines apparently.

Oil traded higher on Tuesday. This will have played a role.

---

The terminal handles about 1% of global oil supply and is the main route for most of Kazakhstan's oil exports.