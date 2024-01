Posting this as a bit of catch-up ICYMI, Mark Zuckerberg said that by the end of 2024, the company’s computing infrastructure will include 350,000 H100 graphics cards.

This points to Meta spending billions of dollars on Nvidia’s leading chips. These have been at prices up to around USD 40,000, due to demand.

Zuckerberg said back in October that “AI will be our biggest investment area in 2024, both in engineering and computer resources.”