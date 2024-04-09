Morgan Stanley raised its Brent crude oil price forecast for Q2 to $92 /barrel (from $87.50)

for Q3 of 2024 to $94 / barrel (from $90)

Citing geopolitical risk, and supply & demand issues:

"That the degree of geopolitical risk in key oil producing regions has increased recently seems clear and uncontroversial,"

On supply being trimmed:

OPEC+ last week kept its oil supply policy unchanged and advised some countries to increase compliance with output cuts

And:

some downside to Russia production (Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries may have disrupted more than 15% of Russian capacity)

a seasonal upswing in demand ahead

fading hope on Israel / Hamas ceasefire

Info via Reuters