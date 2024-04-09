Morgan Stanley raised its Brent crude oil price forecast for Q2 to $92 /barrel (from $87.50)

  • for Q3 of 2024 to $94 / barrel (from $90)

Citing geopolitical risk, and supply & demand issues:

  • "That the degree of geopolitical risk in key oil producing regions has increased recently seems clear and uncontroversial,"

On supply being trimmed:

  • OPEC+ last week kept its oil supply policy unchanged and advised some countries to increase compliance with output cuts

And:

  • some downside to Russia production (Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries may have disrupted more than 15% of Russian capacity)
  • a seasonal upswing in demand ahead
  • fading hope on Israel / Hamas ceasefire

Info via Reuters

Barrel of oil leaking