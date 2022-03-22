A piece in the Journal (may be gated) saying that since Putin invaded Ukraine the Biden administration is more open to Chevron operating in Venezuela and help boost the country's oil output.

“Chevron came in November, they pitched it around, but got laughed out of town,” said Juan Cruz, a former National Security Council official in charge of the Western Hemisphere who has closely followed the Biden administration’s policy toward Venezuela. “But what was really funny in November is a plan today.”

The White House declined to comment about Chevron’s possible role or its own talks in Venezuela. The Energy Department declined to comment.

More at that link above if you can access it.