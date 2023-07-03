Saudi Arabia and Russia are extending thier oil output cuts:

The Saudi Energy Ministry said it would extend July's cut of 1 million barrels per day through August to support “the stability and balance of oil markets.”

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia will cut production by an additional 500,000 barrels a day in August

The Saudi move will keep their output at 9 million barrels per day.

---

TD Securites oil analysts say the combined output cuts from OPEC+

"are likely to more than offset the surplus accumulated in the first half of 2023,”

and forecast a lift in the price of US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) to $90 / barrel