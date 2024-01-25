News from the afternoon in Canada.

United Kingdom/Canada trade deal talks have been halted

Canada decided not to extend two temporary measures put in place after Brexit

A special quota for U.K. cheese imports, which offered the same low-tariff access to the Canadian market as the European Union has, expired at the end of last month.

Canada has also decided not to extend country-of-origin rules set to expire at the end of March, which will likely drive up the price of U.K. goods such as luxury cars.

Info comes via Canadian media, more here at the link.