You get a day of sharply slumping oil prices and this this hits the wires ....
- The US could start reimposing oil-focused sanctions on Venezuela if the country does not move toward commitments for free elections and release more political prisoners by 30 November, a US official said today.
The back ground to this is that back in mid-October the US administration lifted sanctions on Venezuela's oil and gas sector for six months. This was conditional on plans for a fair presidential election in 2024 and the release of Americans and other political prisoners it considers to be unjustly detained.
Venezuela appears to be backtracking on some of the undertakings.