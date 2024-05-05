Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway released its first-quarter earnings report on Saturday

Reported its Apple holdings of around $135.4 billion (circa 790 million shares, which points to the firm offloading around 13% of its stake

Apple is still Berkshire’s biggest holding, but Q1 marks second quarter in a row that Berkshire has trimmed its AAPl holding. In Q4 2023 it sold about 10 million Apple shares (only 1% of its holding).

Buffett suggested that the Q1 sale was for tax reasons.

***

US equity index futures trade has opened for the week in Sunday evening US time trade - chart is of a NASDAQ related CFD: