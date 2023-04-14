Global oil demand set to rise by 2 mil bpd in 2023 to a record 101.9 mil bpd

Extra cuts by OPEC+ would push world oil supply down by 400k bpd by year-end

That risks aggravating expected oil supply deficit in 2H 2023

High prices will hurt consumers, threaten economic growth

Well, the jump higher in oil prices is at least contained for now near the $83 mark. However, if the supply deficit story grows more evident in the months ahead, that could be a trigger for oil to break out to the high side again.