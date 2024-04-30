The IMF says that Asia Pacific economies are headed for 'soft landing'

Citing rapid disinflation and resilient growth, although economic expansion is expected to slow over the next two years:

  • region remained vulnerable to commodity price shocks and trade disruptions caused by conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

On China, key factors that'll slow growth include:

  • a structural slowdown
  • correction in its property sector,
  • growth in China projected to slow from 5.2% in 2023, to 4.6% this year and 4.1% in 2025
  • near-term risks were "broadly balanced"
