The IMF says that Asia Pacific economies are headed for 'soft landing'
Citing rapid disinflation and resilient growth, although economic expansion is expected to slow over the next two years:
- region remained vulnerable to commodity price shocks and trade disruptions caused by conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.
On China, key factors that'll slow growth include:
- a structural slowdown
- correction in its property sector,
- growth in China projected to slow from 5.2% in 2023, to 4.6% this year and 4.1% in 2025
- near-term risks were "broadly balanced"