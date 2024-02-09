International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Japan and the BoJ, after its annual policy consultation with Japan:

Upside risks to inflation have materialised in past year

Japan should tighten fiscal policy, wind down monetary stimulus

BOJ should gradually raise short-term rates

IMF criticises energy subsidies, planned income tax cut

International Monetary Fund First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath adds:

If BOJ moves gradually with clear communication, hikes in short-term rate should not lead to very large global spillovers

BOJ can smoothly end negative rates given market perception that real borrowing costs will remain very low

Number, speed of rate hikes should be data dependent